Tony Mowbray on Ross Stewart Sunderland return: 'It was a class finish'

Tony Mowbray hailed Ross Stewart and his finishing ability after the Scotsman returned with a goal at Hull.

Stewart made his long-awaited comeback after missing 15 games with a thigh injury, and he made his impact immediately felt with a goal shortly after his introduction from the bench.

It underlined the difference-maker that Sunderland had been missing, especially with the Black Cats reduced to ten men at the time due to Elliot Embleton’s red card.

No one was surprised, though, including Mowbray.

"Ross Stewart did what I've seen him do in training, he's a very calm finisher," Mowbray said.

"The goalie jumps expecting the lob and he just prods it under him, it was a class finish I'd suggest. It would have been nice if we'd had a bit more control for Ross.

Sunderland had a lot of success earlier in the season by pairing Stewart and Ellis Simms together, although that was mainly under Alex Neil.

He, though, said he went to hull with the intention to reunite the pair in a partnership plate in the game. The red card, unfortunately, put an end to that plan.

"The plan was to finish the game with two strikers and stretch them but we didn't get that choice,” Mowbray said.

"We'll take the point, especially with the fact they missed a penalty. They moved the ball well even if they will probably also feel they didn't have enough shots or real efforts on goal."

