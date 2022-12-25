Skip to main content
'He's a talented, passionate guy who wants to play for Sunderland...'

'He's a talented, passionate guy who wants to play for Sunderland...'

Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to one member of the Sunderland squad who perhaps does not receive the love he deserves,

Tony Mowbray has hailed Elliot Embleton as the Sunderland midfielder starts his recovery from injury.

Embleton was stretchered off at Hull and suffered a fractured ankle as well as ligament damage in a challenge with Tigers midfielder Ryan Woods.

The 23-year-old is the only Sunderland player to feature in every match this season, a run that will now come to and end.

Mowbray, though, says he knows Embleton has the character to deal with the injury and get back to doing the thing he loves most – playing for Sunderland - as soon as possible.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"Elliot is ok - he's a positive and chirpy guy," Mowbray said. "I think he'll get through his rehab no problem at all, I'm pretty sure.

"It's been a bit up and down for him since I've come in, he's played some and he's missed some. He's a passionate guy who wants to play for this club, and he's talented enough to get in this team. He's got two wonderful feet, it doesn't matter to him which one he shoots from or takes a corner from.

"He'll be positive around the building while he recovers I'm sure of that. Before we know it he'll be back, hopefully he can help us finish off our season and get himself feeling confident." 

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Elliot Embleton shot
Sunderland Nation News

'He's a talented, passionate guy who wants to play for Sunderland...'

By Michael Graham
Cameron Archer
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Championship club confirm they will rival Sunderland for January striker target

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart bench
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland star Ross Stewart would be a 'big risk' for Rangers, claims pundit

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo Sunderland Hull
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives update on Amad Diallo future amid fears of early Man Utd recall

By Michael Graham
Dan Ballard in action
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Key Sunderland duo 'ready' for big role

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray tips midfield youngster to finally make Sunderland impact

By Michael Graham
Alex Pritchard looks on
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland dealt Alex Pritchard blow ahead of festive programme

By Michael Graham
Elliot Embleton looks on for Sunderland at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'I hope we will see Elliot Embleton again this season'

By Michael Graham