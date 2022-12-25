'He's a talented, passionate guy who wants to play for Sunderland...'

Tony Mowbray has hailed Elliot Embleton as the Sunderland midfielder starts his recovery from injury.

Embleton was stretchered off at Hull and suffered a fractured ankle as well as ligament damage in a challenge with Tigers midfielder Ryan Woods.

The 23-year-old is the only Sunderland player to feature in every match this season, a run that will now come to and end.

Mowbray, though, says he knows Embleton has the character to deal with the injury and get back to doing the thing he loves most – playing for Sunderland - as soon as possible.

"Elliot is ok - he's a positive and chirpy guy," Mowbray said. "I think he'll get through his rehab no problem at all, I'm pretty sure.

"It's been a bit up and down for him since I've come in, he's played some and he's missed some. He's a passionate guy who wants to play for this club, and he's talented enough to get in this team. He's got two wonderful feet, it doesn't matter to him which one he shoots from or takes a corner from.

"He'll be positive around the building while he recovers I'm sure of that. Before we know it he'll be back, hopefully he can help us finish off our season and get himself feeling confident."

