Tony Mowbray tips midfield youngster to finally make Sunderland impact

Tony Mowbray believes on-loan Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut is finally ready to make an impact at Sunderland.

The 19-year-old has had many niggling injuries with which to contend since making his summer move to Wearside.

That has restricted him to just 66 minutes of Championship football this season, but he should come into contention for selection against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

"There've been little injuries along the way, Michut had been injured for around a month or so," Mowbray said.

"He's trained for the last couple of weeks and he's looking really talented in those sessions. You're talking about a kid who has trained with Mbappe, Messi and Neymar - played six games for PSG, and you can see it [the quality].

"He's got immense talent but he's picked up knocks and niggles. We want to get him more game time."

Michut might even get an opportunity in an advanced midfield role against Blackburn, with both Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton injured.

Patrick Roberts will be the favourite to start in an exciting attacking midfield three with Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo. However, Mowbray has also talked up the possibility of using Michut further forward than his natural deeper midfield position to give him more tactical freedom whilst adjusting to Championship football.

Danny Batth will also be missing for Sunderland against Blackburn, although Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard could be handed starts after their returns from injury at Hull last week.

