Tony Mowbray: Key Sunderland duo 'ready' for big role

Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard are both ‘ready’ to start and play 90 minutes for Sunderland, says Tony Mowbray.

Ballard and Stewart are probably Sunderland’s most influential players at either end of the pitch, but the Black Cats have had to do without both for most of the season.

Ballard, fractured his foot in just his third game after a £2million summer move from Arsenal, while Stewart suffered a calf injury at the start of September.

Both were back from the bench in the draw at Hull last week, with Stewart bagging a goal on his return.

Mowbray spoke of ‘easing them back’ after that match, but they have had a full week of training since, meaning both are likely to start on Boxing Day against Blackburn.

Speaking about the pair in his pre-match press conference this week, Mowbray said: “I think they’re ready to play for longer [than they did at Hull].

“I talk to those boys about how they’re feeling and where they’re at, and I think the opportunity is there now where we could play them both for 90 minutes.

“Whether we can play them both for three games in a week in a really tight schedule is another question, but we’ll assess that after every game.

“I think the squad are in a good place. They’re really sharp and bright, and the message is that they want to keep improving. I just think it’s good to have good players back out there on the pitch.”

Ballard’s return is especially timely, with Danny Batth likely to miss the festive programme with a calf problem.

