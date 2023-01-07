Jay Matete hoping loan move 'really helps' in establishing himself at Sunderland

Jay Matete says he hopes his loan to Plymouth Argyle helps him establish himself back at Sunderland next season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has struggled for opportunities for Sunderland since the summer arrivals of Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba, and he has headed out to the League One leaders to get some gametime.

And, after linking up with Plymouth ahead of their game against Bolton, Matete says he sees it as a crucial move for his development.

“I’ve had a loan before; I went to Grimsby,” he told Argyle TV. “That really helped, I played a lot of games. The transition from Under-23s football to men’s football is totally different.

“It has gone quick, going from League Two to League One to the Championship. You can feel the different levels, but it’s all good experiences. The gametime I have got [in the Championship] I have enjoyed it. It’s different, it’s quicker.”

Plymouth are currently in a good position to push for promotion to the Championship, with them sitting six points ahead of third place Ipswich in the League One table.

Matete played a part in Sunderland’s promotion last season, and he is hoping he can repeat that trick on the south coast.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “When the interest came about, it was something that grabbed my attention.

“It’s a quick turnaround, meeting at the hotel and a game tomorrow, but it’s a big game and I’m looking forward to it.”

“[Argyle are] always a tough team to play against, play good football,” said Jay. “I remember playing at [Home Park] the atmosphere was really, really good. I enjoyed it. It was one of the reasons I came because you’ve got a good fanbase.

“You have had a really good season so far, and it is something I wanted to be a part of. Hopefully I can help a real promotion push and help you to the Championship.

“I know what a great feeling it is to get promoted, doing it last year. It is something the fans will remember forever. Hopefully we can give them this memory.”

Matete is contracted to Sunderland until 2026 following his move from Fleetwood last season.

