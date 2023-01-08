'Luke O'Nien wants to take all the penalties and free kicks!' - Tony Mowbray

Luke O’Nien wants to take all the penalties and free kicks at Sunderland, according to coach Tony Mowbray.

O’Nien has improved dramatically since arriving at Sunderland in 2018 from Wycombe Wanderers, with his dedication in training absolutely insatiable.

He regularly stays back to practice his technique, with him embracing new methods including training in dark to improve his touch.

O’Nien was used as an emergency left-back in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Shrewsbury, and he showed all of his technique to score a fine injury-time winner from the edge of the box.

It was his first goal since March, but Mowbray was not surprised.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray said: "Luke is always telling me that he should be on penalties and free kicks!

"I keep saying, he's a wonderful guy and personality. From left back he pops up on the edge of the opposition box to ram one in, that's a great credit to him and the energy and drive he has to help our team get the result.”

There was a surprise on the teamsheet with Leon Dajaku missing. The German was expected to get a chance to impress, but he was not even named on the bench.

That sparked speculation he was perhaps on the verge of a January move, but Mowbray says that was not the case.

"Leon was going to start down the middle but got injured in the build up to the game,” he said. “That was frustrating for him and for us."

