Patrick Roberts' agent: 'I’ve not seen him involved with a better team than Sunderland'

Patrick Roberts is loving life at Sunderland, says his brother and agent Adam, who also had a lot of praise for Kristjaan Speakman and Tony Mowbray.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunderland Echo, Adam went into depth about his brother’s time on Wearside.

Roberts is probably in the best form of his career right now and appears to have finally found a home after a nomadic start to his career.

He was in especially brilliant form when Sunderland faced his first club, Fulham, in the FA Cup last week, and Adam says the move has turned out exceptionally well from their point of view.

“I don’t know what has gone on in the past at Sunderland but from our experience with them, all promises have been kept,” Adam said. “Speaking to the club and to Kristjaan Speakman has been quality.

“At the moment it all seems like it is a massive buzz. They are playing good football in front of huge attendances. You can’t complain, really, can you?”

It hasn’t always been easy for Patrick Roberts this season with Amad Diallo keeping him out of the side for long periods. Since the injury to Alex Pritchard, though, Roberts and Amad have been playing together and now it’s hard to imagine a Sunderland team without the pair of them in it.

“Patrick’s relationship with Mowbray is really good,” Adam said. “He is such an honest guy and tells Patrick to go out and express himself which is perfect for a player with flair.

“Sometimes when he has been left out of the team was because Amad was doing so well, so you can’t complain but Mowbray’s found a way of getting them both in the team now and look at the football they are playing.

“I think you just have to take it game-by-game but looking back on his career, I’ve not seen him involved with a better team that plays as good as football. Some of the football I have seen Sunderland play this season has been ridiculous.

“There’s a few goals that should have been up for the Puskas award. For Patrick, he is back playing consistently and he is really enjoying it. We’ll just take it as it comes and see where the club goes. Personally, I think they can push for the play-offs.

“Right now, he is enjoying it. He’s happy.”

The full interview also touches on why Patrick Roberts signed for Sunderland in the first place given they were at League One at the time. It’s well worth a read and you can do so by clicking here.

