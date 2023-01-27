Sunderland youngster targeting Premier League after confidence-boosting season

Skip to main content
Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond says he has 'matured' at Lincoln this season.

Jack Diamond believes Sunderland will see a much more mature player when he returns to the club in the summer from Lincoln.

Diamond has been a revelation on-loan at Lincoln this season, with him becoming one of the most feared performers in League One.

The move came about in the summer when he decided he would rather get out and play games than sit and wait for an opportunity at Sunderland, and it has been a good one.

In fact, he has gained so much confidence in his game that he is setting his sites on the Premier League.

"I feel I've developed well, that I've matured a lot on the pitch and that I'm better at dealing with up and down spells," Diamond told Sky Sports.

"I started really well, then had a few games where I didn't score or assist. But it's about learning how you can affect games when you're not always on the ball.

"I've got good athleticism. I'm quite direct and quick, and in the past few years my goals and assist numbers have been good.

"I like to think I'm positive. I always want to go forward, take risks with the ball and beat my man before finding a pass or a cross.

"I love exciting, direct players. The type of players everyone wants to watch, like Eden Hazard when he was at Chelsea. There are some wingers now that are just scary, the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

"I hope to test myself in the Premier League one day. I've still got so long left in my career and I don't see why I can't get there. It's a natural progression, I've just got to keep pushing myself."

Jack Diamond for Sunderland
