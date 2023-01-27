Skip to main content
STAT: Sunderland now have TWO recent Golden Boy nominees in their squad

STAT: Sunderland now have TWO recent Golden Boy nominees in their squad

Sunderland are collecting some real young talent, as a glance through the 2021 Golden Boy shortlist proves.

Sunderland now have not one but two players from the 2021 Golden Boy shortlist in their squad, it turns out.

The Golden Boy is an award established by a coalition of the biggest and most respected European newspapers for football coverage, including Bild (Germany), A Bola (Portugal), Marca (Spain), L’Equipe (France) and Tuttosport (Italy).

Glance through the shortlist for the 2021 award and you will find two familiar names for Sunderland fans.

Amad Diallo, who had just signed for Manchester United from Atalanta, was on it. He was joined on the list by Isaac Lihadji, who joined Sunderland this week from Lille.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Neither made the final sadly, but considering they were up against the likes of eventual winner Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Gavi, Eduardo Camavinga and Bukayo Saka, I’m sure everyone will forgive them that.

Lihadji was asked about his nomination during his first interview with Sunderland, replying: “When I found out I was very happy.

“It was good to be rewarded for my hard work. Maybe next year I can move up the rankings.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Amad Diallo Sunderland v Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

STAT: Sunderland now have TWO recent Golden Boy nominees in their squad

By Michael Graham
Isaac Lihadji Sunderland dressing room
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Sunderland captain Corry Evans
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Replacing Corry Evans: What solutions can Sunderland consider?

By Michael Graham
Isaac Lihadji Sunderland 22
Sunderland Nation News

'Without his broken leg, he would be at Barcelona' - Who is Isaac Lihadji?

By Michael Graham
Isaac Lihadji Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

CONFIRMED: Sunderland complete deal for Isaac Lihadji

By Michael Graham
Bailey Wright
Sunderland Nation News

'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss

By Michael Graham
Joe Gelhardt
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland win Joe Gelhardt race with striker heading to Wearside for a medical

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms bench
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Ellis Simms Sunderland return ‘unlikely’ but Tony Mowbray expecting two new striker signings

By Michael Graham