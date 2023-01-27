STAT: Sunderland now have TWO recent Golden Boy nominees in their squad

Sunderland now have not one but two players from the 2021 Golden Boy shortlist in their squad, it turns out.

The Golden Boy is an award established by a coalition of the biggest and most respected European newspapers for football coverage, including Bild (Germany), A Bola (Portugal), Marca (Spain), L’Equipe (France) and Tuttosport (Italy).

Glance through the shortlist for the 2021 award and you will find two familiar names for Sunderland fans.

Amad Diallo, who had just signed for Manchester United from Atalanta, was on it. He was joined on the list by Isaac Lihadji, who joined Sunderland this week from Lille.

Neither made the final sadly, but considering they were up against the likes of eventual winner Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Gavi, Eduardo Camavinga and Bukayo Saka, I’m sure everyone will forgive them that.

Lihadji was asked about his nomination during his first interview with Sunderland, replying: “When I found out I was very happy.

“It was good to be rewarded for my hard work. Maybe next year I can move up the rankings.”

