Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'

New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.

Isaac Lihadji says he was attracted to Sunderland by the club’s growing reputation for ‘inspiring’ young talent.

Lihadji completed a permanent switch to Sunderland on Thursday, penning an initial two-and-a-half year contract.

He had plenty of other options, including German side Hamburg, but he has echoed the views of fellow recent signing Pierre Ekwah in why he chose the Wearsiders.

“The project attracted me,” the 20-year-old said. “I was really happy with that and it interested me a lot.

“The club inspire young players to improve their level. I am very happy and excited. I am ready for the challenge and I am eager to get on the field.”

Lihadji has packed plenty into his career already, despite being just 20-years-old. He saw a move to Barcelona break down due to injury, played for the same youth club as Zinedine Zidane, won Ligue 1 with Lille, played Champions league football and was shortlisted for the 2021 Golden Boy award.

The way he talks about it all, though, you’d think it was all just the most normal thing in the world.

Asked to describe his journey by safc.com, Lihadji said: “I started football at nine-years-old in Marseille at a club called FC Septemes. I started playing for fun and pleasure and then I arrived at Olympique de Marseille.

“I started to improve bit-by-bit and went to Lille three years later. Now I am here in Sunderland.”

