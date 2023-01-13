Possible Ellis Simms return won't affect Sunderland striker hunt - Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland would be very happy to welcome Ellis Simms back to Sunderland, but they can’t afford to just wait for Everton to make a decision.

Simms was a hit at Sunderland in the first half of the season, scoring seven goals in 17 games and was said to be ‘bitterly disappointed’ when Everton recalled him in late December.

Since then, Simms has played just seven minutes for Everton, coming on as a late substitute in the 4-1 home hammering against Brighton. He was an unused substitute in the Toffees other game since his recall, which was a 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Those seven minutes could be crucial, though, as it means he could only join Sunderland for the remainder of the season. However, Mowbray is insistent, and reasonably so, that the Black Cats need another striker regardless of what might happen with Simms.

“[Everton] are either keeping him or he’s coming back here,” Mowbray said on Simms.

“They might sign a £50million centre-forward, then they have Calvert-Lewin and a couple of other options who can play off the front. It depends what Frank [Lampard] thinks really.

“It’s their decision, not ours, but what we do know is if the phone rings and they let him back out, he can come here and by then we might have signed a young striker, let’s wait and see.

“If he comes, there’s no integration into the club, he knows the players, the coach, the club. If that option is there for us it’s something I’m pretty sure we’d look at.

“But we can’t stand still and hope that happens. We need to keep moving and we need to try and bring a striker in if we can.”

