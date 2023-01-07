'Right result' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland deserved dramatic FA Cup win

Tony Mowbray says the ‘dramatic’ conclusion to the game shouldn’t mask the fact Sunderland deserved to beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

An eventful third round tie at New Meadow saw Matthew Pennington appear to win it for the hosts with a goal against the run of play just ten minutes from time.

However, Sunderland struck twice in injury time through Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien to turn it around and claim a 2-1 win that Mowbray felt was fully deserved.

"I feel as if it was the right result,” Mowbray said after the game.

"The first 20 minutes was a bit end-to-end and we probably didn't deal with their directness as well as I would have liked, but we got a grip and the last 25 minutes of the half we were in the half.

“We controlled it from there but you have to score, and I told them at half time we needed more bodies in the box - we had to commit. If they breakaway then our defenders have to defend.

"We did that better in the second half. We didn't have a big team out there today and we were susceptible from set plays, every time I looked up they were bringing on another lad who was 6ft 4.

"I know it was dramatic at the end but it was the right result.

"The league is our bread and butter but this club has a history in this cup and we have to do everything we can, that's why the team was almost as strong as it could be. We got what we deserved - albeit it that was a strange way to go about it."

