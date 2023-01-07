Skip to main content
'Stain on his character' - Sunderland star 'very upset' after diving allegation

Sunderland winger not happy after referee booked him for diving.

Tony Mowbray says Patrick Roberts felt his bizarre booking for diving in the FA Cup win at Shrewsbury was a ‘stain on his character.’

Roberts appeared to have won a first-half penalty for Sunderland after skipping past a Shrewsbury defender in the penalty box.

He was clearly tripped, but not only did the referee fail to give it, but he also brandished a yellow card to Roberts alleging he had dived.

Roberts was visibly livid on the pitch and the Sunderland bench reacted angrily too, and Mowbray has revealed the 25-year-old is still very unhappy about the decision.

"Patrick Roberts is really upset about it because he feels it's a stain on his character," Mowbray said.

"I've seen a still image and he's been cleaned out, it's right on the shin. It's frustrating, I know I sometimes moan about officials because I expect higher standards than we get some weeks.

“That was a disappointing decision but we have to live with those decisions.”

Sunderland showed their character at New Meadow, with them coming back from what looked like a late Shrewsbury winner to advance into the fourth round.

Matthew Pennington headed the League One side ahead with just ten minutes remaining, but injury-time goals from Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien saw the Black Cats complete an unlikely turnaround. 

