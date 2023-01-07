'Stain on his character' - Sunderland star 'very upset' after diving allegation
Tony Mowbray says Patrick Roberts felt his bizarre booking for diving in the FA Cup win at Shrewsbury was a ‘stain on his character.’
Roberts appeared to have won a first-half penalty for Sunderland after skipping past a Shrewsbury defender in the penalty box.
He was clearly tripped, but not only did the referee fail to give it, but he also brandished a yellow card to Roberts alleging he had dived.
Roberts was visibly livid on the pitch and the Sunderland bench reacted angrily too, and Mowbray has revealed the 25-year-old is still very unhappy about the decision.
"Patrick Roberts is really upset about it because he feels it's a stain on his character," Mowbray said.
"I've seen a still image and he's been cleaned out, it's right on the shin. It's frustrating, I know I sometimes moan about officials because I expect higher standards than we get some weeks.
“That was a disappointing decision but we have to live with those decisions.”
Sunderland showed their character at New Meadow, with them coming back from what looked like a late Shrewsbury winner to advance into the fourth round.
Matthew Pennington headed the League One side ahead with just ten minutes remaining, but injury-time goals from Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien saw the Black Cats complete an unlikely turnaround.
