Ross Stewart after goalscoring return from injury: 'That's me back now!'

Ross Stewart admits his lengthy spell out with injury has been ‘tough’ on him after he made a goalscoring return for Sunderland at Hull.

Stewart missed 15 games for Sunderland but was sent on shortly after Elliot Embleton’s red card reduced the Black Cats to ten men.

He was right back in the swing of it too, scoring just 14 minutes later as Sunderland battled to a 1-1 draw.

“It's been a tough period when you’re out that long,” Stewart told safc.com after the game. “You get a couple of setbacks and it's really frustrating.

“But that’s me back now and I know I work I’ve put in behind the scenes and that showed today. I was able to grab the goal.

“I can look forward to getting back involved now and trying to help this team. But, yes, it's not a nice missing as long as I did but I put that behind myself now and look forward.”

Stewart looked like he had never been away, and there were few who didn’t fancy him to score after he was sent clear by Patrick Roberts.

The finish was especially clever, though, with Stewart waiting for the keeper to jump in anticipation of a lob before coolly slotting it under him.

“Yeah, well, I knew when Pat picked up the ball what run to make,” Stewart explained. “Pat's got a lot of ability and he’s put a great ball through.

“I’ve decided to go under him (the goalkeeper) and thankfully it’s worked, it’s went into the goal. That's probably the reason you put all that hard work in, to come back and have those moments.

“So that was really nice. The only slightly disappointment was not being able to hold on for three points. But yeah, great to be back involved. Great to also grab a goal and hopefully I can go and grab a couple more.”

