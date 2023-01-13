Sunderland boss explains why Anthony Patterson has a 'huge future in front of him'

Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to Anthony Patterson, saying he believes the Sunderland goalkeeper has a ‘huge future’ ahead of him.

Patterson, by his own admission, had a ‘whirlwind’ 2022, starting it in the National League on loan at Notts County and ending it in the Championship with a Wembley play-off success in the middle of it.

That progress was recognised this week when he was named the North East Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, and Mowbray is convinced it will be just the first in a long line of accomplishments in his career.

“It’s a great story for the boy,” Mowbray said of Patterson’s award.

“He is a very unassuming kid and he keeps himself to himself. What is fantastic is he keeps the ball out of the net. He is a big framed goalie but he uses his frame fantastically well.

“He has got a personality that is good for a goalkeeper. He’s not up bouncing around all of the time. He’s calm, assured and relaxes the back line. He does his job.

“He wants to learn. As his confidence grows, he has got a huge future in front of him. Congratulations to him on his award!"

