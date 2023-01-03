Skip to main content
Sunderland casting net 'a lot further than just the Premier League' in striker hunt - Tony Mowbray

It sounds like Sunderland are looking abroad for at least one new striker.

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are casting their net ‘a lot further than just the Premier League’ in their search for strikers.

The Black Cats unexpectedly lost Ellis Simms at the end of December when Everton opted to recall him. That left Sunderland left with only one recognised striker in Ross Stewart.

They have been linked with a loan deal for Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge and had scouts at Peterborough to watch Jonson Clarke-Harris on New Year’s Day.

Mowbray, though, has suggested something a little more left field may be in the works, as well as confirming the kind of striker the recruitment team are looking for.

“It has to fit the criteria of what we need. If we need an out-and-out number nine then that's what we need and we'll be looking really hard, but the net has to go a lot further than just the Premier League.”

Despite looking further afield, the Simms loan was a success for both Sunderland and Everton, and Aston Villa's Cameron Archer could still be a loan option to replace him. 

And, if the right Premier League loan can be found, Mowbray is confident Sunderland will be seen as an attractive proposition by players and clubs. 

“I think playing in front of 40,000 is a fantastic base for a Premier League team to know their players can deal with pressure and playing in an environment that is pressurised," he said.

“Historically I feel clubs generally would give us that chance, because I think they understand we enjoy working with young players and trying to develop them and make them better. 

"So, I don't see that we wouldn't be a good option for any club.”

