Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland taking keen interest in League One striker

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland taking keen interest in League One striker

Sunderland sent scouts to watch a potential striker target on New Year's Day as they search for Ellis Simms' replacement.

Sunderland are considering a move for Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris after sending scouts to watch him in action on New Year's Day.

The Black Cats are looking at striking reinforcements in the January transfer window in case they lose star man Ross Stewart, while Ellis Simms has seen his loan spell on Wearside cut short early by parent club Everton.

Simms, 21, joined Sunderland in the summer from Everton and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances and his departure has come as a big blow to Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray is now planning to bring in a new striker before the end of the transfer window to boost Sunderland's promotion bid.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sunderland sent scouts to watch Peterborough hit-man Clarke-Harris during his side's 3-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at London Road on New Year's Day.

Clarke-Harris is the joint-top scorer in League One this season with 13 goals and he has been a prolific goalscorer for Peterborough in the last three seasons, netting 33 goals for Posh in a promotion-winning season from League One in 2020-21 and 12 goals in the Championship last term.

Mowbray is understood to be a big admirer of Clarke-Harris and was keen on signing him when he was previously in charge of Blackburn Rovers.

Peterborough would be reluctant to lose their star man in January, but they are bracing themselves for interest in the former Coventry man before the transfer window closes at the end of January.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Jonson Clarke-Harris Sunderland interest
Sunderland Nation News

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland taking keen interest in League One striker

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Is the current Sunderland team the club's best footballing side in decades?

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo Sunderland Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool ace predicts Sunderland promotion push: 'They're a very good side'

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg
Sunderland Nation News

'Every chance' 15-year-old could have made Sunderland debut at Blackpool

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland in 'no rush' to sell Ross Stewart as contract talks continue, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts in action for Sunderland at Blackpool
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

By Michael Graham