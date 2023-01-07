Sunderland 'considering' recalling Jack Diamond from Lincoln loan - report

Tony Mowbray is ‘considering’ recalling Jack Diamond from his loan spell at Lincoln City, according to reports.

Diamond has been in sensational form for League One Lincoln this season, where he is the club’s top scorer with eight goals as well as providing three assists.

According to the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has caught the eye of Mowbray, who believes he can add something to the Sunderland attack in the second half of the campaign.

The report may indicate a player leaving too, with Leon Dajaku surprisingly not involved for Sunderland in their FA Cup win at Shrewsbury and supposedly back in Germany.

Diamond recently spoke about how settled he is at Lincoln, and how he felt the loan was going extremely well.

“It definitely feels like the right place for me at this stage in my career, it feels like a natural progression,” Diamond said. “I just wanted to keep stepping up and this is a great place to grow yourself because it has everything you could want here – the facilities are top class.

“Off the pitch I think I have settled well. It’s a really nice City and I live in the centre so it’s good to be able to get out and see things – it’s been really enjoyable so far.

“I think it has been really good for me. I came in and got that first game under my belt very quickly and so that was the best way to do it, being thrown straight in and having to get to know the lads on the pitch.

“I’ve learnt the importance of consistency, not getting carried away with results but keeping that discipline for the whole team and being more of a team player.

“It’s important to be playing for the result rather than focussing on doing well individually."

Read more Sunderland coverage