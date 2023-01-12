'Keep kicking on' - Sunderland defender determined not to rest on laurels

Denver Hume says Sunderland cannot rest on their laurels after playing themselves into a rich vein of form.

Sunderland are unbeaten in five matches now after the dramatic FA Cup victory at Shrewsbury, winning three of them.

Hume has made a positive impact in the last of those games and he looks set to continue in the side when Swansea visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday. He, though, says the players always have to keep looking forward.

"We need to keep kicking on," Hume told safc.com. "Obviously we've done well over the last few games getting good results and keeping that undefeated run of games, but the game coming up here at the weekend is a big game at home so we need to try and keep that run going.

"Boxing Day was a great day overall, scoring a last minute winner and obviously having that big game with a big crowd, everyone came there and it was good, but we need to obviously kick on and get the win here on Saturday."

Sunderland lost the reverse fixture this season with Swansea scoring two first-half goals in what was a largely dominant performance from the Welsh side.

Hume, though, believes the Black Cats have significantly improved since that October meeting.

"Well, the last time we played them, the first half I thought they passed the ball really well and they basically ran the first half," he said. "Coming out in the second half, we started getting into the game.

"It was Jack Clarke who scored and we didn't have any strikers at the time. So it's going to be a big difference and obviously having big Ross [Stewart] back so hopefully at home we can dominate the ball the way they tried to do, pressing from the front."

