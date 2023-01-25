Skip to main content
Sunderland eye another French player with midfielder deal reportedly close

Sunderland eye another French player with midfielder deal reportedly close

Another French youngster is reportedly heading to Sunderland.

Sunderland are reportedly close to adding to their growing contingent of French youngsters by signing midfielder Ateef Konate from Nottingham Forest.

Pierre Ekwah joined Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut on Wearside this week and Isaac Lihadji is also expected to complete a move from Lille this month too.

Konate, 21, is also set to join, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The deal is apparently a loan until the end of the season, although on the face of it that would be a surprise. If Alan Nixon says there is interest then that is very reliable information, although it should be noted that he also reported Pierre Ekwah as a loan deal at first too.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sunderland’s transfer model is to take players out of other academies and develop them themselves, not develop them for other clubs. There is obviously exceptions to that such as Ellis Simms, Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt, but Konate is nowhere near that level yet. It would be a project.

Konate is a product of La Havre, which is where Sunderland signed Ba from, and he can play across the midfield.

He joined Forest in 2020, although he has only played three times for the club, with his only starts coming in the EFL Cup, so he is not close to a breakthrough there. 

  • Read more Sunderland coverage

    Ateef Konate
    Sunderland Nation News

    Sunderland eye another French player with midfielder deal reportedly close

    By Michael Graham
    Pierre Ekwah Sunderland
    Sunderland Nation News

    'Very technical, tall and quick' - Aji Alese gives Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah glowing report

    By Michael Graham
    Kieran Richardson
    Sunderland Nation News

    'My club!' - Kieran Richardson explains his lasting love for Sunderland AFC

    By Michael Graham
    Andras Nemeth Hungary
    Sunderland Nation News

    Sunderland miss out on Andras Nemeth as Hamburg agree deal

    By Michael Graham
    Joe Gelhardt in Leeds action
    Sunderland Nation News

    Sunderland in pole position to sign Joe Gelhardt after positive Tony Mowbray talks

    By Michael Graham
    Joe Gelhardt Leeds
    Sunderland Nation News

    Striker 'favours' Wigan move over potential Sunderland switch

    By Michael Graham
    Dan Neil celebrates Sunderland
    Sunderland Nation News

    Tony Mowbray: 'I'm not going to build Dan Neil up just so he can be sold to a Premier League club'

    By Michael Graham
    Bailey Wright
    Sunderland Nation News

    Portsmouth boss on Bailey Wright: 'He would be a really solid addition to the squad'

    By Michael Graham