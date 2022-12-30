Stoke boss Alex Neil keen to sign key Sunderland midfielder

Alex Pritchard is attracting interest from 'a host' of Championship clubs with his Sunderland contract entering its last six months.

The midfielder joined Sunderland ahead of the 2021/22 season on a two-year deal and admitted at the time that he was taking a gamble as he saw himself significantly above League One level.

He absolutely proved that, putting his Huddersfield struggles firmly behind him, and has been a key man for Sunderland again this season as they climbed to fourth position in the Championship.

However, with no sign a new contract at the moment, the vultures are starting to circle, including former Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

The Telegraph report Neil is keen to take Pritchard to Stoke, while former club Norwich are also said to be keen on a reunion.

"Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard has interest from a host of Championship clubs," Mike McGrath tweeted.

"Stoke manager Alex Neil worked with him at Stadium of Light, Norwich know him from time at club and others monitoring him with six months left on deal."

It's not the first time that the Pritchard to Stoke rumour has cropped up, although it has certainly firmed up with a credible source throwing his name behind it.

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack, who Tony Mowbray worked with at Ewood Park, has long been linked as a potential replacement although it's a difficult deal to do from a financial point of view.

Mowbray has also spoken before of Pritchard's importance, especially due to the intelligence his brings to Sunderland's play, so a new Sunderland deal, you would think, will certainly be being explored too.

Read more Sunderland coverage