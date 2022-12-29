Sunderland issue warning to supporters ahead of James McClean reunion

Sunderland have warned all supporters of its ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against discriminatory chants ahead of the reunion with James McClean at Wigan.

McClean and Sunderland have a tumultuous relationship following the winger’s spell on Wearside earlier in his career.

Following Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Wigan at the Stadium of Light in October, Derry-born McClean complained on Instagram about being booed and the target of anti-Irish Catholic abuse, saying: “Everyone who attended the game would have heard this loud and clear including the referee, match officials and other officials.

“Considering every single year we have an FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old cr** they spew to us about discrimination, every single year I challenge them on the abuse, every single year they do nothing.”

Sunderland released a statement at the time which did not acknowledge McClean’s allegations specifically but made it clear that the club was against all forms of discrimination, and ahead of the reverse fixture they have reiterated that.

“Ahead of this evening’s fixture, the Club reiterates the importance of all supporters experiencing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at all SAFC fixtures home and away,” a statement by the club read.

“Although the vast majority of fans behave impeccably at all times, there have been numerous incidents during the 2022-23 season that are unacceptable and have resulted in ejection, stadium bans and criminal investigations.

“The Club strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour and reminds fans that everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included.

“SAFC encourages all supporters to continue to play their part and wishes those travelling to the DW Stadium this evening a safe and enjoyable trip to Greater Manchester.”

McClean has often been a controversial figure up and down the country after his refusal to wear a poppy on his shirt, but that is understandable given his upbringing.

However, he has also done things such as posting a photograph of himself on social media wearing a black balaclava – synonymous with the IRA – whilst sat in front of his children and claiming to be giving them a’ history lesson.’

