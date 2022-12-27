'Luke O'Nien overworks the coaches to see what he can do better - he's an amazing guy...'

Tony Mowbray has heaped praise upon Luke O’Nien, saying he has ‘never managed a better human being’ in his long career.

O’Nien has played nearly 200 games now for Sunderland since his move from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018. He was initially signed as a central midfield player, but he has played far more games in defence than anywhere else.

That includes this season, when he has stepped up to Championship level – initially as emergency central defensive cover – but excelled in the position.

And, according to Mowbray, that constant improvement is not a fluke.

"Luke O'Nien - there are people here who know him better than I do, but what I would say is that I don't think I've ever managed a better human being than Luke O'Nien," Mowbray said after the former Watford man starred in the 2-1 win over Blackburn. “He just does everything right, he is an amazing guy.

"If anything, he overworks the coaches because he wants to watch every touch he has had in every game and see what he can do better. Then he wants to go out and practice and practice and practice.

"He's a kid that, again, I didn't really study his history but if he started at Wycombe as a young boy and he has made massive strides in his career, I'm sure that if Sunderland don't keep on progressing, that kid will find a way to get to the Premier League himself. He is an amazing kid."

