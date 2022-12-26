Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland fans expect their team to attack - so we will attack'

Tony Mowbray has promised to match the Sunderland fans’ thirst for attacking football after the win against Blackburn.

Sunderland produced a fine performance to climb to within a point of the play-off places thanks to a late Ellis Simms winner.

A bumper crowd of nearly 44,000 packed into the Stadium of Light, but where previous Sunderland teams have wilted under that pressure, the current crop found a way to win the game.

"I've been managing for 20 years and you have to feel the club you're at - and these fans expect [you to attack],” Mowbray said. “We've come up from League One playing third in the league, but these supporters want to see the team be brave and that's what we want to be.

"My job is to put a team on the pitch that is bold and creative, but also very industrious. I need to be bold in my decision making, to bring on attackers to try and win football matches rather than settle for draws.”

Sunderland certainly had to do it the hard way after going behind to a Ross Stewart own goal. The response was immediate, though, and Mowbray thought the result was about right in the end.

"Ultimately I think we deserved the victory against a very good side," he said.

"We were fairly dominant in the first half but concede from a set piece - they have four 6ft3 players in there and it's always difficult.

"Someone told me that they hadn't lost a game this season where they had conceded first, and so that tells you is a great effort from us to get the winner. They're a clever side, a good side.

"It was important we got the fans into the game quickly [after their goal] and it was great to see them so engaged up until the final whistle. I'm pleased for the players and for the supporters - hopefully we've sent a lot home happy today.”

