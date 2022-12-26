Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray gives worrying injury update after Sunderland win over Blackburn

Tony Mowbray gives worrying injury update after Sunderland win over Blackburn

Just as a striker injury crisis ends, Sunderland could have a defender injury crisis brewing.

Tony Mowbray has given a worrying injury update on Sunderland full-backs Lynden Gooch and Aji Alese after they both limped off in the win over Blackburn.

Sunderland delivered some Boxing Day cheer as a Ross Stewart penalty and a late Ellis Simms winner saw the Black Cats come back from a goal down to win 2-1.

However, the injuries appear to be piling up again, with Gooch and Cirkin looking likely to join two other key defenders on the sidelines.

“Gooch has got a big icepack on his hamstring, so I would suggest that doesn't look good for these next two games at this stage,” Mowbray said. “Dennis took a kick on the outside of his knee and was struggling to plant his foot and push off - we will have to see and likely have a scan on that.”

Aji Alese and Danny Batth were already missing, and Mowbray has all but ruled them out of the next two games against Wigan and Blackpool. Neither, though, appear to be too serious.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Aji has got a problem with his ankle and his foot,” Mowbray said.

“He's had injections and new orthotics put in to support his foot, it's not an injury as such where he's out for six weeks. It's a problem that the specialists are working on to try and make it easier for him.

“I would hope it would only be a week or so, but I don't think he'll make the trip to the North West with us.

“Danny Batth isn't far away but again, probably won't make those games.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives worrying injury update after Sunderland win over Blackburn

By Michael Graham
Abdoullah Ba in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray admits he's struggling to pin down position of Sunderland youngster

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrates at Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sunderland Nation News

Corry Evans hails Sunderland's 'normal fella with undoubted talent who works hard every day'

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume Sunderland loan
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland will listen to offers in January but won't jeopardise the team - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Stadium of Light away fans
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms celebrates for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackburn: Could we see a switch to 4-4-2?

By Michael Graham
imago1020493170h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Last meeting, Recent Form, Referee

By Will Jeffries
Tony Mowbray unhappy
Sunderland Nation News

'I would have appealed it' - Elliot Embleton red card still rankles with Tony Mowbray

By Lynsey Thompson