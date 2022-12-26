Tony Mowbray gives worrying injury update after Sunderland win over Blackburn

Tony Mowbray has given a worrying injury update on Sunderland full-backs Lynden Gooch and Aji Alese after they both limped off in the win over Blackburn.

Sunderland delivered some Boxing Day cheer as a Ross Stewart penalty and a late Ellis Simms winner saw the Black Cats come back from a goal down to win 2-1.

However, the injuries appear to be piling up again, with Gooch and Cirkin looking likely to join two other key defenders on the sidelines.

“Gooch has got a big icepack on his hamstring, so I would suggest that doesn't look good for these next two games at this stage,” Mowbray said. “Dennis took a kick on the outside of his knee and was struggling to plant his foot and push off - we will have to see and likely have a scan on that.”

Aji Alese and Danny Batth were already missing, and Mowbray has all but ruled them out of the next two games against Wigan and Blackpool. Neither, though, appear to be too serious.

“Aji has got a problem with his ankle and his foot,” Mowbray said.

“He's had injections and new orthotics put in to support his foot, it's not an injury as such where he's out for six weeks. It's a problem that the specialists are working on to try and make it easier for him.

“I would hope it would only be a week or so, but I don't think he'll make the trip to the North West with us.

“Danny Batth isn't far away but again, probably won't make those games.”

