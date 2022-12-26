'It's nice to get the win for the fans, they deserve that' - Ellis Simms

Ellis Simms said his dramatic late winner against Blackburn was what the Sunderland fans ‘deserved.’

Nearly 44,000 Sunderland supporters turned up for the Boxing Day clash, the biggest crowd in the Championship since May 2017.

It could have turned ugly as well, with Blackburn taking the lead with a fortunate own goal against the run of play.

However, Sunderland responded immediately though Ross Stewart, who scored the own goal, just minutes later before fellow striker Simms scored a brilliant injury-time winner.

And, after the game, the on-loan Everton man said that win was fair reward for the fans given the quality of their support.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Simms said: “It’s nice for both of us to get on the scoresheet to help the team win for the fans. They deserve that.”

Simms was actually dropped to the bench to accommodate the return of Stewart, but he showed all his quality with a brilliant strike to win the game.

“It was getting late in the game. I think it was [Dan] Ballard just played a ball through and I just took a touch inside and trickled it home.

“It was in slow motion a little bit but as soon as it hit the back of the net I was delighted.”

