Skip to main content
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him

Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him

Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?

Sunderland may have to wait until the summer to sign Andras Nemeth, although it would mean they get him on a free transfer.

The Black Cats have been strongly linked with the 20-year-old striker, who is now in the last six months of his deal with the Belgian club.

They, though, are stubbornly refusing to sanction a move for Nemeth, believing he can offer more value on the pitch between now and the end of the season than they can get for him by selling him this month.

According to reports in Belgium, Ajax are having a similar frustration in their attempts to sign 17-year-old winger Mika Godts from Genk.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Genk have told Ajax they will reject a transfer fee this month, meaning the Eredivisie giants will have to wait until the summer before they can sign him.

According to Nieuwsblad: "Striker Andras Nemeth (20) is in exactly the same situation.

“For him, Sunderland are interested from the English Championship. The Hungarian international could also be of great value to Genk in the second half of the season.”

That would be a blow to Sunderland, who want to integrate a young striker into their squad now so he can be ready to make a big impact next season.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Andras Nemeth Hungary
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him

By Michael Graham
Pierre Ekwah West Ham midfielder
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland firm up interest in West Ham midfield man

By Michael Graham
Alex Neil at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Alex Neil hoping to raid Sunderland to boost his Stoke coaching team

By Michael Graham
Dean Whitehead Cardiff
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland captain handed first taste of management by Championship club

By Michael Graham
David Moyes West Ham
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Why David Moyes will get no sympathy from Sunderland fans when West Ham axe falls

By Michael Graham
Paddy Almond Sunderland debut
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland defender 'stabilising but not out of the woods' after brain surgery

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans during Sunderland defeat at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Corry Evans gives injury update after Sunderland return against Swansea

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien Sunderland referee
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland sit joint bottom of Championship fair play league after Luke O'Nien red card

By Michael Graham