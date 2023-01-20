Sunderland 'short' on defensive options right now, admits Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray admits that Sunderland are desperately ‘short’ of defensive options for the Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

The Black Cats will be without Luke O’Nien for the game, while Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins are also set to miss out.

None of those absences are expected to be lengthy ones, although Mowbray admits he is down to the bare bones of his defensive ranks for this weekend’s match.

Asked how his defensive options are looking for the Middlesbrough game, Mowbray said: “Short.

“I don’t want to sit here and give anything away but it is an area of the pitch where we are missing a few players and the options are pretty light for us.

“That’s ok because I’m hoping we are going to be playing most of the game at the other area of the pitch.

“I think in a week or ten days we will look a lot stronger, yet I do feel we have the players who can hopefully deal with what’s coming.”

O’Nien has been one of the surprise stars for Sunderland this season, although they will have to do without him for three matches now due to his red card against Swansea.

“I think Luke O’Nien is undoubtedly a loss,” Mowbray said. “He brings huge mobility, drive, desire and commitment to the job but we have other options and players who have done very well for the team.”

