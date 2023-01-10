Sunderland stats: Black Cats named 'most clinical' team in the Championship

Sunderland have been named as the most clinical team in the Championship, according to latest statistics.

It has been a tough season for Sunderland in an attacking sense in many ways, with them having to make-do without strikers for a large part of the campaign.

The situation has not been helped either by second-top goalscorer Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton ahead of the New Year’s Day game at Blackpool.

Sunderland have also struggled to score from set-pieces, although that has started to improve of late.

However, despite all that, the Black Cats have been able to overcome those handicaps by becoming the most clinical team in the division.

According to data from FotMob and compiled by Box-To-Box Analytics, Sunderland have converted 59.46% of the ‘big’ chances they have created. That is a considerable amount more than the next best team, Wigan, who have 54.55%.

For context, the top two sides in the Championship table, Burnley and Sheffield United, come in at 45.45% and 42.86% respectively.

Millwall are the most wasteful team in the division, converting just 25.53% of their chances, which will come as no surprise to anyone who saw them at the Stadium of Light in December.

The data also shows, though, that Sunderland are towards the bottom in terms of how many ‘big’ chances are created. Tony Mowbray’s side have created just 37, compared to Sheffield United’s league-leading 63.

That, though, may be down to lacking a focal point in attack for much of the season and will naturally correct itself the more games Ross Stewart plays.

