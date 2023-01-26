Sunderland suffer major injury blow with midfielder out for the season

Sunderland have suffered a major blow with the news that captain Corry Evans will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The midfielder has been a key figure as an experienced head alongside the large crop of younger players this season, but Sunderland will now have to find a way to do without him for months.

Evans went down early in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and, although he tried to carry on, he was forced off shortly afterwards.

After the game, Tony Mowbray described it as just a knock and he was hopeful Evans would not miss any games. That, though, is far from the case and he will now undergo surgery.

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Corry Evans has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament,” a club statement read.

“The midfielder will undergo surgery, and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up the injury during Sunday’s win over Middlesbrough.

“We’re right behind you, Skipper.”

It remains to be seen whether the injury will alter Sunderland’s plans for the rest of the transfer window.

They had identified a central midfield player as a priority before Evans’ injury, and have duly signed Pierre Ekwah from West Ham.

Mowbray could use it as an opportunity to show faith in Ekwah and Edouard Michut, who replaced Evans against Middlesbrough. However, Sunderland may also look to add some midfield experience to the squad too to mitigate the loss.

