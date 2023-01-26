Skip to main content
Sunderland suffer major injury blow with midfielder out for the season

Sunderland suffer major injury blow with midfielder out for the season

Sunderland will have to do without a key player for the rest of the season.

Sunderland have suffered a major blow with the news that captain Corry Evans will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The midfielder has been a key figure as an experienced head alongside the large crop of younger players this season, but Sunderland will now have to find a way to do without him for months.

Evans went down early in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and, although he tried to carry on, he was forced off shortly afterwards.

After the game, Tony Mowbray described it as just a knock and he was hopeful Evans would not miss any games. That, though, is far from the case and he will now undergo surgery.

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Corry Evans has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament,” a club statement read.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“The midfielder will undergo surgery, and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up the injury during Sunday’s win over Middlesbrough.

“We’re right behind you, Skipper.”

It remains to be seen whether the injury will alter Sunderland’s plans for the rest of the transfer window.

They had identified a central midfield player as a priority before Evans’ injury, and have duly signed Pierre Ekwah from West Ham.

Mowbray could use it as an opportunity to show faith in Ekwah and Edouard Michut, who replaced Evans against Middlesbrough. However, Sunderland may also look to add some midfield experience to the squad too to mitigate the loss.  

Read more Sunderland coverage

Corry Evans during Sunderland defeat at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland suffer major injury blow with midfielder out for the season

By Michael Graham
Isaac lihadji Lille Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland set to complete signing of Ligue 1 youngster 'within hours'

By Michael Graham
Kieran Richardson Sunderland Newcastle
Sunderland Nation News

Kieran Richardson on Sunderland derby winner: 'If I live to be 100, I'll still be talking about it!'

By Michael Graham
Sunderland French players
Sunderland Nation Features

RANKED: Best French players to have played for Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Ateef Konate
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland eye another French player with midfielder deal reportedly close

By Michael Graham
Pierre Ekwah Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Very technical, tall and quick' - Aji Alese gives Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah glowing report

By Michael Graham
Kieran Richardson
Sunderland Nation News

'My club!' - Kieran Richardson explains his lasting love for Sunderland AFC

By Michael Graham
Andras Nemeth Hungary
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland miss out on Andras Nemeth as Hamburg agree deal

By Michael Graham