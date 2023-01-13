Swansea boss expecting a tough test against 'vibrant' Sunderland side

Swansea boss Russell Martin has described Sunderland in glowing terms ahead of his side’s visit to the Stadium of Light.

The Swans arrive on Wearside this weekend hoping to complete a league double after their 2-1 win at the Liberty Stadium earlier this season.

They are currently seven places below Sunderland in the Championship table, but that only amounts to three points. Still, Martin is expecting a really tough test for his side.

Asked about Sunderland, Martin said: "There’s very little between us and them in terms of points.

“I really like them as a team, they're young, vibrant and energetic and have a manager with so much experience at this level.

"They pose a lot of threat, it’s a brilliant place to play. I really enjoyed playing there myself as a player. It’s one we’re really looking forward to and one I think we’re really well prepared for."

Sunderland’s record against Swansea City is not entirely encouraging for fans.

The Black Cats have lost the last three matches between the sides and haven’t beaten Swansea at home since a 2-0 win in 2012.

Stephan Sessegnon and Craig Gardner were the goalscorers for Martin O’Neill’s men, with both being among Sunderland’s goal of the season contenders.

