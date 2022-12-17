Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray blasts referee over 'rash' Elliot Embleton red card

Sunderland boss very unhappy with referee Gavin Ward in Hull draw.

Tony Mowbray has blasted the referee for sending off Elliot Embleton in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Embleton challenged for a 50-50 in the second half and came off considerably worse as he was forced to leave the game on a stretcher with what Mowbray has described as ‘a vey bad injury.’

That didn’t stop referee Gavin Ward from brandishing a red card to the midfielder as he lay on the stretcher, though, and Mowbray believes he acted ‘rashly.’

He was probably being kind there, though, as it’s hard to see how anyone can be rash over a period of six minutes in which to consider a decision, which was the time between the challenge and the red card being shown.

"I've seen it back now, I've seen it super-slow, and I think the referee will be disappointed when he sees it that he has sent the player off,” Mowbray said.

“The ball is bouncing, they both jump, Elliot catches him with his knee in the player's arm, he does flick his foot but there is no contact.

"The contact was between Elliot's knee and the player's arm. It happens fast, and maybe the referee sees the player rolling around holding his head and that maybe makes him make that decision.

"Having watched it and studied it, though, the contact is with the arm and they both jumped off the floor and the referee was probably a bit rash in his decision, in my opinion."

