'I would have appealed it' - Elliot Embleton red card still rankles with Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray says he is still annoyed by the red card shown to Elliot Embleton at Hull and he would have appealed had his player not been injured.

Embleton is facing months on the sidelines after a collision with Hull midfielder Ryan Woods, with the referee brandishing a red card while he was being stretchered off.

He was later found to have sustained a fractured ankle as well as ligament damage, but the decision still rankles with Mowbray.

"We had that discussion as a club - I would have appealed it," he said.

"Given what happened, there would have been no point, of course, because you're not going to save him from missing games or anything like that, so there was only the potential negative of losing the appeal and the bit of money for it - it was irrelevant in the end.

"I've seen a few different angles of it, more than I saw sitting in the dressing room after the game, when he looked to catch the boy on the arm with his knee. When I came back in, one of the coaches showed me a different angle of it where it looked like he raked his studs down his chest.

"The first angle I saw, his studs didn't go anywhere near him. I think if you look at the first angle I saw and showed it to the EFL, they would have rescinded it [the card].

"If you'd shown them the other one, it looked totally different and maybe they wouldn't. An appeal would have been worth considering if it hadn't been for the injury, but in the end it didn't matter."

