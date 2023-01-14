What would be a good January transfer window for Sunderland?

With Sunderland going great guns now and the January transfer window upon us, the million-dollar question for all of us is, what next?

As we all know the winter transfer window can at times be a difficult time as any to trade. Clubs higher up the ladder aren’t keen to lose too many of their players lower down, so this window will be a test of Sunderland's creativity as much as anything.

So, what does Sunderland see as success in this window, and what do the club need to do next to keep up this momentum which is building even more? The Black Cats sit eighth in the league just a couple of points from the playoffs.

I’m not sure even the club themselves believed they would do this well going into the second half of the season. Us fans would also probably have to admit that as well. Another chance to get into the playoffs would be seen as an extraordinary feat for a team that only came up from League One last season.

The first thing I think Sunderland have to ensure is to not lose any key players, and I think we all know who the crown in the jewel is in that respect. Ross Stewart is, as we know, courting much interest from a load of teams.

At the time of writing, it does seem it’s gone reassuringly quiet on that front. Teams he was linked with seem to be going after other players in his position, so that’s a positive sign.

The obvious gap to fill

In terms of adding to the squad, I think it’s obvious that it needs another forward following the return of Ellis Simms to his parent club Everton. Simms' goals were vital, as well as his all-around game which was improving each week.

His return has left a void and the club cannot afford to sit on their hands for too long for in terms of looking for a replacement.

There simply cannot be another situation like the first half of the season in which Sunderland had no strikers for near on three months. The Sunderland managed to stay in contention for that period makes it that much more remarkable.

Therefore being proactive in this area of the field is priority number one for the club this window, and I don't think anyone would disagree.

Midfielder needed?

A centre midfielder or two would definitely be something Sunderland can massively benefit from too.

I’d say even before the club recently allowed Jay Matete go to Plymouth on loan, the squad was short in this area..

Corry Evans, while very good when he plays, is 32, and in a hectic season he simply cannot play two games a week, which is what the Championship often demands.

Whilst we know Dan Neil is an exceptional talent, he is still very raw, and we cannot risk the burnout he suffered at the back end of last season, so much so that he barely featured in the run-in.

Defence looks okay

I think defensively Sunderland are well stocked. Dan Ballard looks like he’s never been away such is the ease with which he has slotted back into the side following his ankle injury.

With the imminent return of Danny Batth, his quality and experience will help no end. Sunderland also have the ever-versatile Luke O’Nein who can play across several positions, and the return of Lynden Gooch is also a big positive.

In the full-back areas, Mowbray's squad looks well equipped, with Trai Hume’s recent upturn in the form being a massive positive, as well as the continued improvement of Dennis Cirkin.

Having such options allow Mowbray to flip between a back three and a back five, so I don’t think the need for recruitment in defensive areas is as pressing a concern as it is in other areas.

Expect some surprises

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive as always it does at this time of year, but it’s important very to take most of these with a pinch of salt.

Much of Sunderland's recruitment in the last eighteen months has caught many of us off-guard and has been kept very much under wraps.

Ross Stewart came from the deepest depths of the Scottish border in Ross County in the transfer window of 2020 for a snip of just £200k. There was very little build-up to him coming.

The arrivals of players like Aji Alese, Dennis Crikin, and recently departed Jay Matete also serve as examples. Don’t be surprised if Sunderland do recruit someone completely left field that none of us have heard of.

We all know how the club's recruitment model now works, and so whilst we must remain patient, we also need to remember Sunderland is now is in such a better place than it was a few years ago.

There is 'no chuck money at the wall and hope it sticks' attitude anymore. There is a clear plan and system in place which is not only effective for us but also, I feel other clubs now are beginning to look at Sunderland in very a different light than in previous years.

Credit must go to those at the top for creating this culture both inside and outside the club. The future is bright for Sunderland, no matter what one transfer window may mean, and the long-term future of the club appears to be in very safe hands.

