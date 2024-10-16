Picture shows Sunderland defender nearing return after injury
Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt may be close to a return to action after months out with a serious knee injury.
The Dutchman was impressing in his first season on Wearside, despite being in and out of the side under head coaches Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.
That all came to a crushing end when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in March, but he posted a picture of him working with a ball in Sunderland training on Instagram.
The picture suggests that a return to fitness for Seelt is now on the horizon, and he is on track to be fit again around the turn of the year,
Seelt was part of the Sunderland traveling party for their preseason camp in Spain this summer, as was fellow long-term injury victim Niall Huggins, but he made it clear it was in a strictly non-playing capacity.
“Yeah it’s a long process for me, to be honest,” Seelt told safc.com in July. “It’s going well at the moment.
“It’s an injury with the ups and downs and you wake up and you have pain on the inside of your knee and then the other day it’s the outside of the knee and you’re asking questions, how is it possible?
“It was obviously a big surgery so it’s not weird that you’re feeling several things, but the most important thing is that you’re making progress week by week.
“The physios are really satisfied with my progression and yeah, just have to take it how it is and try to come back as soon as possible.”