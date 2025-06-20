The Biggest Games of the 2025–26 Premier League Season
Anticipation for the 2025–26 Premier League season is building following the fixture release on Wednesday. Three new clubs join the fold, Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United, as they look to make their mark in what many consider to be the most competitive league in the world.
As things change, things stay the same. Fans are already circling the can't-miss fixtures the league offers every year. With new storylines, managers and player signings adding different elements, here's the seven most exciting Premier League fixtures to watch this coming season.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures here, as well.
North London Derby: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Date / Time
Stadium
22 November—15:00
Emirates Stadium
21 February—15:00
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
One of the fiercest rivalries in the Premier League will be renewed, but this time with an added element. Ange Postecoglou is out after delivering the Europa League trophy and a 17th place finish in the league. In steps Thomas Frank who has gotten the better of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal in recent history with Brentford. Though, the north London derby is a completely different beast.
Arsenal haven't lost a north London derby at Emirates Stadium since 2010. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they've won the last three. Spurs haven't won a derby since 2022, a record Frank hopes to change when he takes the touchline.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Date / Time
Stadium
18 October—15:00
Anfield
2 May—15:00
Old Trafford
The two most successful clubs in England. Yet, this rivalry has been extremely one sided in recent years in the Premier League. Man Utd have won just one of their last 10 league meetings against the Reds, a startling statistic highlighting where both clubs currently stand. Ruben Amorim did earn a point in his first game, but he'll earn the praise of supporters if he can snap a five game-winless run.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Date / Time
Stadium
1 November—15:00
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
17 May—15:00
Stamford Bridge
Champions of Europe, they'll both sing that.
As if one of the most heated London derbies in England needed any more interest, this season we'll have the reigning Europa League and Conference League champions. Frank not only needs to improve on Spurs' record against Arsenal, but against Chelsea as well. The Blues have won their last four meetings. Going further back than that, Chelsea in all competitions have won nine of their last 11 games against Spurs.
Maresca got a feel for the importance of the fixtures in his first season as Chelsea boss. This season, he'll look to make a statement.
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Date / Time
Stadium
20 September—15:00
Emirates Stadium
18 April—15:00
Etihad Stadium
Who will be humbled? Will there be a humbling? Must-see Premier League action.
After fighting over the previous two league titles, Arsenal have slowly started to build a bit of a run against Pep Guardiola's mammoth. The Gunners haven't lost to Man City since Apr. 26, 2023, a fixture that propelled the Cityzens to the trophy. Since then, Arsenal have won both fixtures at the Emirates and drawn both at Etihad Stadium. Last year's matches brought drama, excitement and heated moments. This year, Guardiola hopes for better fortune.
On one hand, Man City hope Rodri emerges unscathed the first time they meet this season. His ACL injury in September 2024 derailed their quest for another league triumph. They ended up rescuing a point in the end, Erling Haaland got into a spat with Gabriel Jesus and Arteta, but their season was heading for a downward spiral. In the return fixture, Arsenal embarrassed Guardiola's team last time out in a 5–1 thrashing with Myles Lewis-Skelly stealing the Norwegian's celebration for a goal.
Arsenal probably expect now to defeat Man City at home, but they have yet to win away since 2015. A result that could propel Arsenal over the line.
Newcastle United vs. Sunderland
Date / Time
Stadium
13 December—15:00
Stadium of Light
21 March—16:00
St. James' Park
Rejoice, Sunderland fans. You're back in the Premier League. And with it, comes the renewal of the Tyne–Wear derby.
The Magpies got the better of Sunderland last time they met in January 2024 in the FA Cup, but this Sunderland side will be reenergised by returning to England's top flight. The next time they meet, it'll be the 158th affair between the North East England inter-city cubs. It's an extremely close record overall as well. Newcastle have won 54 meetings, Sunderland have come out on top in 53 with the other 50 drawn.
Newcastle are certainly favourites in both games, but Sunderland don't have eyes on being an up-and-down team.
Merseyside Derby: Liverpool vs. Everton
Date / Time
Stadium
20 September—15:00
Anfield
18 April—15:00
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Goodison Park received one more historic moment in the Merseyside derby last season when James Tarkowski scored a late equaliser. Followed by the ensuing brawl between Abdoulaye Doucouré and Curtis Jones, it was a memorable final derby at the ground.
This year, Everton look to christen their new stadium against their bitter rival, who will undoubtedly have marked both games down as must-win.
Manchester Derby: Man Utd vs. Man City
Date / Time
Stadium
13 September—15:00
Etihad Stadium
17 January—15:00
Old Trafford
An unstoppable force meets a very moveable object.
Well, that's at least how it appears on paper recently. The Manchester derby is easily one of the most unpredictable and must-watch fixtures every year. Last season, after sacking Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim navigated an unbeaten run against the Cityzens. He won his first derby in December, and held their neighbours scoreless at Old Trafford. A better start than his predecessor in the derby, but Ten Hag has the FA Cup win to his name.
Guardiola's team is expected to challenge on all fronts once again, but all eyes are on Amorim after disappointing in the Europa League final. Major squad changes are expected with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho likely leaving. Plus, there's the ongoing debate around signing a striker.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Date / Time
Stadium
8 November—15:00
Etihad Stadium
7 February—15:00
Anfield
Remember when everyone expected Liverpool to take a step back under Arne Slot? Liverpool vs. Man City just wouldn't be that exciting anymore, would it? How poorly those takes have aged.
This fixture continues to be one of the best watches for any neutral around the world. Not to mention the countless Arsenal fans that tune in over the past few years hoping both sides drop points. Florian Wirtz's imminent arrival to Merseyside should spice things up given Man City were chasing the German's signature this summer as well.