Regis Le Bris has a 'great vision' for Sunderland, says former Arsenal man
Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere says Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris has a ‘great vision’ about football.
Aliadiere won the Premier League with Arsenal early in his career, but by 2011 he was at Lorient and it was there where he met Le Bris, who was working at the club’s youth academy.
That pathway took Le Bris all the way to spending two years as Lorient’s head coach before taking over at Sunderland this summer.
The move to Wearside couldn’t have really got off to a better start, with the Black Cats sitting top of the Championship table after nine games, especially given a relatively tough start that has seen them already face likely promotion contenders Leeds, Burnley and Middlesbrough.
Aliadiere, though, says he is not surprised to see Le Bris doing so well, and he believes his compatriot is only going to get better as well.
“We did cross paths [at Lorient],” Aliadiere told Football League World. “We had a lot of chats and discussions about coaching as he was director of the academy when I was there.
“We spoke about young players and coaching as this was something I was keen to learn about.
“I was at the end of my career and coaching was the next logical step, so we spoke a lot, and he has a great vision about the game.
“He was so easy to talk with. He was composed, calm and excellent ideas as to how the game should be played.
“He knew what he wanted and you can see he gets his message across well. This is a good move for him and I am sure he will go from strength to strength.”
Sunderland resume their Championship campaign this Sunday with an away trip to Hull City, who have started to find some form after a slow start.