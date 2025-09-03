What Bertrand Traore Will Bring to Sunderland's Premier League Squad

Sunderland arrive stronger than ever, and their return to the Premier League and an excellent transfer window have allowed them to reach sixth place in the third round.

They have collected two victories and one defeat in this very positive start, but what is most surprising is their positive transfer window, where the signing of Bertrand Traore was made official.

A contribution with experience in the great European leagues

The former Chelsea player has arrived to reinforce the team of Regis Le Bris, where, at 29 years old, he has signed a contract until 2026 with an option to extend it until 2027.

He is, without a doubt, a phenomenal footballer whose great speed and pace will contribute positively to Sunderland’s squad, and he is a very explosive player on the right wing, where he will bring many joys to Sunderland.

A player of only 29 years old still has a lot of potential to keep developing, especially knowing that his beginnings were in a great club like Chelsea, and that his great spells at clubs like Ajax of Amsterdam, Olympique Lyon, Aston Villa and even Villarreal have allowed him to accumulate formidable experience in European football.

After an extremely positive season with Ajax, where he played a total of 49 matches last season, he is a player who will provide positive continuity to Sunderland, as he is not prone to injuries and, above all, tends to be consistent match after match.

Last season, he registered a total of 49 matches, scoring 10 goals and giving 8 assists, with 18 goal contributions in a very positive way.

A bench with healthy competition for a starting place in Sunderland

In this very positive context of competitiveness for Sunderland within their squad, we can see how the attackers they currently have are Wilson Isidor, a player in great form, Brian Brobbey, a new signing just like Bertrand Traore, and Eliezer Mayenda.

They are quite young players, and with this great signing of Bertrand Traore, he will without a doubt provide offensive rhythm and constant speed to the team.

Without a doubt, it is a signing that generates great expectations, and it is even already being thought of as his debut against Crystal Palace on September 13 in the fourth round of the Premier League, where a very positive debut is expected under Regis Le Bris at Sunderland.