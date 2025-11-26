Premier League Race Heats Up: Sunderland Monitor Midfielder Valued at €40M

The role that Sunderland continues to play in the Premier League is surprising: that of a newly promoted team with a competitive spirit that seems likely to last for several years.

It also showed it with the investment for the current season, but also that they are already planning some possible reinforcement for the January transfer window.

Rumors point to Premier League teams following a LaLiga player from Spain closely, thinking he can return to the Premier League to show his level again, but Sunderland is waiting for this possible interest.

Should Sunderland Take the Risk to Compete for Conor Gallagher?

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The team led by Regis Le Bris knows that the midfield must have a positive balance in defense and attack, as it has shown in the current season, and with a leader like Granit Xhaka, who has stood out on and off the pitch as a leader.

But now, the rumor revealed by Sky Sports News focuses on Premier League teams being interested in signing Conor Gallagher, the Atletico Madrid player with a past at Chelsea.

The newspaper reports that the only teams that have ruled out interest in the English midfielder were his former club, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. The other Premier League clubs are waiting for this player.

PL clubs expected to move for Gallagher in January if Atletico open door to exit

Premier League clubs are expected to queue-up for Conor Gallagher in January if Atletico Madrid open the door to a move.



The England midfielder said last week that, although he is “happy” in Madrid,… pic.twitter.com/DDzwl4g5KO — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) November 24, 2025

Currently, the player has only played 17 matches, accumulating 566 minutes of play as Transfermarkt statistics indicate, numbers that are very low because his appearances come from the bench.

It gives way to the player not being in the best moment with Atletico Madrid, and he could see an exit from the Spanish team. No certain rumor from Sunderland has been confirmed. However, his market value as indicated by Transfermarkt of €40M can be an investment problem.

So it would remain to wait if the team of Regis Le Bris can make such a high offer for a former Premier League player, and thinking that the competition for this player will be with direct rivals with great financial power. But an arrival of Conor Gallagher would not be something out of place.

Read More: