Sunderland Receives Major Roster Boost Ahead of Newcastle United Derby

Following the fantastic moment Sunderland experienced in the last matchday, the team continues to receive positive news about their squad and what it will take to compete in the Premier League in the upcoming rounds of the championship.

With news that benefits Regis Le Bris regarding the availability of his players, knowing that his squad has important players, and he will need each one of them if he wants to continue on the path he has built in the current season.

With the recent win, the team are in position 6 of the Premier League and Sunderland keep aiming to be among the best in England, being the revelation that no one expected to be among the top teams of the Premier League, finishing the year 2025, and now are more focused than ever knowing that for the Wear-Tyne derby they will have 7 key pieces.

7 AFCON Players of Sunderland Will Be Available vs. Newcastle United

There is some good news for Regis Le Bris's team, as Sunderland will be able to count on these 7 players to compete in their regular schedule, before traveling to compete with their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations, as explained by FPL Focal.

They are Habid Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Bertrand Traore, Chemsdine Talbi, Arthur Masuaku, Simon Adingra, and Reinildo Mandava. This was confirmed by AFCON, informing that clubs are allowed to retain the selected players for the Africa Cup of Nations until December 15, and the long-awaited Wear-Tyne Derby will be played on December 14.

This time gives an important step for Regis Le Bris to prepare this match like no other, after getting positive results against Arsenal and Chelsea, and now comes an exciting task, which is to compete in the best way against Newcastle United.

With the availability of these 7 players, the squad of Sunderland is still wide, looking for all the footballers to be in the best physical condition to compete and maintain consistency in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are in position 13 with 18 points in 13 matches played, several spots below Sunderland, with 22 points in position 6. A positive difference that shows the quality Regis Le Bris has had in the management of the team after promotion.

Good news, do not stop coming, and even the big rumors that Sunderland are thinking of continuing with big investments for the January transfer window.

