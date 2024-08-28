Sunderland closing in on loan deal for Champions League midfielder
Sunderland are closing in on the signing of midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, according to top French publication L’Equipe.
Salis Abdul Samed is a Ghanian international who currently plays for Lens and has a fine pedigree having played nearly 100 games in Ligue 1 and Champions League football just last season.
He is also a full Ghanian international, and would add a lot of physicality to the Sunderland midfield.
The report from the usually reliable L’Equipe claims St Etienne had been targeting the 24-year-old, but Sunderland had stollen a march and were set to seal a loan deal for him instead.
It continues to say a deal is not yet fully agreed, but talks are "progressing positively" ahead of a deadline-beating move.
A knock-on effect from that is that St Etienne have instead switched their sights to Black Cats midfielder Pierre Ekwah, who will apparently be available for around £6million.
It could, though, also be Adil Aouchiche who leaves to make way.
Sunderland are currently well stocked for central midfielders, with Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Alan Browne, Chris Rigg, Ekwah and Aouchiche.
Non except Bellingham off the kind of raw physicality that Abdul Samed does, though, so it would certainly be a move that significantly adds to the squad.