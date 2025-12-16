Sunderland AFC defeated Newcastle United FC 1-0 in the most recent edition of the Tyne-Wear derby, but even so the Regis Le Bris team will face difficulties, according to an expert.

The Lads are currently in eighth place in the Premier League, but they could climb quickly, since the teams in seventh (Liverpool), sixth (Manchester United) and fifth place (Crystal Palace) all have the same points as them (26).

Le Bris's side is, without a doubt, one of the best promoted teams in recent years in England, but they could soon face a major difficulty.

Sunderland Faces Major Problem Despite Derby Win Over Newcastle

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ally McCoist expressed his concern about the upcoming edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, as Sunderland will lose several important players.

The Black Cats players who will participate in AFCON are Habib Diarra, Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Bertrand Traore.

"Yes, I think they’ll cope, but I think it’ll have an effect. I just think it’s difficult to take that number and quality out of the team, for it not to have an effect," McCoist began explaining.

"Whether they’ll continue the run of form they’re on, I would question, but I’m not sure you can replace that same quality," he added.

The six players Sunderland will lose make it the Premier League team that will have to do without the most players due to that competition.

Sunderland next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, when the Cats visit Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Stadium.

