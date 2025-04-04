Jayden Danns Liverpool AXA Photos Suggest No Return to Sunderland After Fitness Silence
On deadline day of the January transfer window, Sunderland secured the loan signing of young Liverpool striker Jayden Danns amid interest from many fellow Championship clubs.
Danns is highly regarded by Liverpool fans and club officials alike. Arne Slot even considered using the 19-year-old in his squad for the rest of the Premier League season.
When Danns' transfer was announced by the club, many fans were excited by the deal and hoped that the striker could help the Black Cats in their battle for promotion.
This has not been the case however and the Liverpool loanee is still yet to feature for Regis Le Bris' side this season, with just 7 games left in the season.
Danns has been sidelined with a back injury that was revealed during his medical ahead of his move on deadline day. This injury was reported a few days after the striker signed for Sunderland.
Since then however the updates have been few and far between, with many believing that the young forward will not feature for Sunderland at all this season.
Earlier this week, the Liverpool X account shared photos of their Under-21s squad, with Danns being pictured in one of the photos.
The striker was not included in any training pictures, which suggests that the Liverpool man is still some time away from returning to action.
Danns being at the Liverpool training ground rather than at the Academy of Light with the rest of the Sunderland squad likely means that the 19-year-old will not be featuring for the Black Cats in the near future.
When asked last week if Danns would play for Sunderland this season, manager Regis Le Bris said:
"We're not at this point right now, but the season is running, so it would be difficult. We don't know exactly."
" We managed different problems and this is one more. Probably because we now have Eli and Wilson available, it's not a big problem and we have other problems and other parts in the squad but here it wasn't too complicated" Le Bris added.
It seems that time is running out for Danns, with Sunderland almost certainly heading into the playoffs they will need players who are ready to make an impact, which he may not be able to given his lengthy spell on the sidelines.