Bournemouth 1-1 Sunderland: Eliezer Mayenda at His Best and Player Ratings
In an exciting match for the Premier League, Regis Le Bris's team would face a team that came in a positive moment of the season, while Sunderland came from a very negative streak.
Visiting Bournemouth, they knew they had to give their best version if they wanted to lift their heads and continue adding important points for the Premier League table. Where they got a big surprise in this match for matchday 28.
The match ended 1-1, with a showing of a better face as a visitor, but who suffered throughout the second half in possession of the ball, ending with a questionable play that could have been a possible penalty that never came for Sunderland.
Bournemouth 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings and the Robbery of the Match
The match started positively with a goal from Eliezer Mayenda in the 18th minute of the match, giving a positive spirit to Sunderland that this was their match. But it would not be until the second half that the best moment of Bournemouth would arrive, where, in an error from Robin Roefs in the build-up, the equalizer from Evanilson would come.
During the match, the most doubtful play of the match would arrive, after the penalty not called for Sunderland due to an infraction towards Enzo Le Fee as he was bumped in the area just a few minutes after the start of the game, when Alex Jimenez went for the ball.
After this play, the VAR review determined that this action was not a foul, which leaves great doubts due to how it occurs in the game action, directly influencing the result.
In this match, it ended 1-1, and they shared points in an even and competitive match, where these were the player ratings of the match, with the great MVP of the Match Omar Alderete, for his great defensive solidity.
Sunderland (4-2-3-1)
Robin Roefs 7.1
Lutsharel Geertruida 6.8
Daniel Ballard 7.3
Omar Alderete 7.4
Trai Hume 6.7
Noah Sadiki 6.2
Granit Xhaka 6.8
Chemsdine Talbi 6.6
Habid Diarra 6.0
Enzo Le Fee 7.3
Eliezer Mayenda 6.7
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
Dorde Petrovic 6.6
Alex Jimenez 7.1
James Hill 6.8
Marco Senesi 7.2
Adrien Truffert 6.8
Tyler Adams 6.7
Alex Scott 7.0
Rayan 7.1
Marcus Tavernier 6.5
David Brooks 6.5
Eli Junior Kroupi 6.0
