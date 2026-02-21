Regis Le Bris Confirms Granit Xhaka’s Return to Sunderland, but Adds Defensive Concerns

An important moment arrives for Sunderland this season to play matchday 27 of the Premier League in an exciting match against Fulham at the Stadium of Light on February 22nd.

This match leaves great expectations since Sunderland occupy 11th position in the Premier League and know they cannot afford to continue dropping points, thinking that they are facing the 12th in the league, in case of defeat, they would drop several positions in the table.

The consistency that Black Cats must maintain should be indisputable if they want to aspire to great things in this final stretch of the season, and Regis Le Bris has already left great calm in his statements making clear the return of his captain for this match.

Granit Xhaka Confirmed to Face Fulham, Reinildo Out for Several Matches

Regis Le Bris, in the recent press conference ahead of the match against Fulham, made clear the importance of Granit Xhaka's return after several matchdays out. He left a great absence in the game of the Black Cats, and his return will be very important

In this confirmation, Regis Le Bris confirmed that Reinildo will miss the next 4 weeks after injuring his knee, where he assured that most likely his return will be after facing Brighton, possibly at the end of March to face Newcastle on March 22nd.

"He has more or less trained fully this week" 🗣️



Régis Le Bris confirms Granit Xhaka is available for selection for Sunderland's clash against Fulham this weekend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7FpeCjTfjI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 20, 2026

On the other hand, this return of Granit Xhaka is fundamental for the match against Fulham, where they need 3 points urgently to return to the top 10 of the Premier League. Additionally, they come from 2 consecutive defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Within all the sporting preparation Sunderland is carrying out, several rumors also revolve around the transfer window, and this shows the moment the team is experiencing, also thinking about the club's project for the future.

But they cannot overlook that the moment they are experiencing this season is very important, and the match against Fulham is fundamental for this final stretch of the season.

