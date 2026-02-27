For matchday 28 of the Premier League, Sunderland will visit Bournemouth for a very competitive matchday where Regis Le Bris's team is expected to be seen giving a positive game after coming from several consecutive defeats.

The Premier League is near the final stretch of the season, and several teams seek to achieve their objectives of competing to enter positions for European competitions, as is the case with Sunderland, but they know that for this, they must find a positive game and not drop points in the matches.

Regis Le Bris must motivate the team to find their best form, and the fatigue is already evident in some moments of the matches, but they must continue working competitively because they know they are in the best league in the world, and now, in a difficult match, they hope to rise to the occasion as visitors against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs. Sunderland: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

• Location: Bournemouth, United Kingdom

• Venue: Vitality Stadium

• Date: Saturday, February 28

• Start time: 12:30 pm UK

• Referee: Jarred Gillett

Sunderland arrive with a total of 3 consecutive defeats in the Premier League. Their last victory of the season was in the FA Cup, against Oxford United by the minimum. But their moment in the league is quite worrying, and they hope to have a better performance in their upcoming matches.

On the home side's part, they arrive at a unique moment of the season. In their recent matches, they have obtained 2 draws and 3 victories, with Bournemouth being eighth in the league table and seeking to improve their position in the league. While Black Cats occupy 12th place.

🤔 Not heading to the Vitality Stadium?



Join us in Quinn's Sports Bar for the next best thing 🍻👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 27, 2026

At a crucial moment of the season, Sunderland must improve their performance if it wants to aspire to great things next season. However, it is already a great moment they are experiencing after having been promoted, but Regis Le Bris's project aspires to much more, and they must compete against a Bournemouth in great form.

• United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1

• United States: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC

• Canada: DAZN CanadafuboTV CanadaFubo Sports Network Canada

• Mexico: TNT SportsMax Mexico, TNT Go

• Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+

• Australia: Stan Sport

• Ecuador: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Sur

• New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League

Read More: