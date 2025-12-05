Manchester City vs Sunderland: Predicted XI For The Black Cats' Crucial Visit to Etihad Stadium

Sunderland will visit Etihad Stadium for the 15th Premier League Matchday, where they will try to cement their place in the European spots against a strong but vulnerable Manchester City team.

Sunderland will continue their impressive season, facing Manchester City in an important match, after the last Premier League one, where they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Black Cats sit now sixth in the Premier League standings, in which Arsenal leads right now, but other teams like Brighton, Manchester United, and Liverpool are waiting for any slip from Sunderland, looking to overtake the last European spots.

The last time Sunderland faced Manchester City in a Premier League match was more than eight years ago, with Manchester City winning 2-0.

However, injuries have struck both teams, but particularly Manchester City, before this clash, changing everything before the match and how it is expected to unfold.

Key players like Rodri and Mateo Kovacic will be out for Manchester City. Meanwhile, Sunderland's squad is largely fit, with Omar Alderete available after recent recovery.

Possible Starting XI’s for Manchester City vs Sunderland

Regis Le Bris’s starting lineup will have some changes after recent games, especially the tough and physical match against Liverpool.

According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Sunderland vs Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Sunderland

Goalkeeper : Robin Roefs.

: Robin Roefs. Defenders : Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete, and Reinildo Mandava.

: Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete, and Reinildo Mandava. Midfielders : Bertrand Traoré, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee.

: Bertrand Traoré, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee. Attackers: Wilson Isidor.

Manchester City

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Donnarumma.

: Gianluigi Donnarumma. Defenders : Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol.

: Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol. Midfielders : Nico O’Reilly, Tijjani Reijnders, and Nico González.

: Nico O’Reilly, Tijjani Reijnders, and Nico González. Attackers: Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland, and Jérémy Doku.

For Sunderland players like Granit Xhaka, this match is a great challenge where he will need to prove his leadership.