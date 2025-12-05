Sunderland vs Manchester City: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Black Cats will return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face the Citizens, looking to pull off a major upset against their fierce rivals and boost their survival hopes.

The Régis Le Bris-led team is right now holding a solid mid-table position in the Premier League after an impressive start as a newly promoted side, and now they have the challenge to beat none other than Pep Guardiola’s team.

Sunderland has had mixed form in the Premier League, drawing three out of the last five matches, proving how hard it is for promoted clubs to compete at this level.

On the other hand, Manchester City is the opposite; they have won four out of their last five Premier League matches, and Erling Haaland is back in his elite form that scares every single team in the world.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Manchester City Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: Saturday, December 6

Kick-off time: 03:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT

Referee: Andy Madley

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Manchester City on TV, Live Stream

UK viewers cannot watch this game live on television due to the 3 pm blackout rule. Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube, as well as Match of the Day on BBC One later.

If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Peacock. As for Canada, the options are DAZN, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL / STREAMING UNITED KINGDOM NONE DUE TO BLACK OUT RULE UNITED STATES PEACOCK CANADA DAZN, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video MEXICO HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports INDIA Disney+ Hotstar AUSTRALIA Stan Sport NEW ZEALAND Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Sunderland and Manchester City?

Sunderland faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a huge derby fixture against Newcastle.

Black Cats will continue December by also facing Brighton for Premier League Matchday 17, Leeds, and then Manchester City again in January.

As for Manchester City, their next match will be for the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid. After that, they will play against Crystal Palace and West Ham.

