Surely Sunderland fans will not like the most recent Premier League prediction from the supercomputer Opta.

The Black Cats are surprising friends and strangers this 2025-26 season, with a record of five victories, three ties, and only two defeats.

These numbers cause the team of Regis Le Bris to currently place in UEFA competition spots in the table.

Sunderland is in fourth place with 18 points after 10 games. Same points as Liverpool (third place), and only one point below Manchester City (second place).

On the next matchday they will play against the leader Arsenal (25 points), but the predictions are not positive.

Opta's Premier League Prediction is Bad News for Sunderland Fans

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Opta's supercomputer only yields a 13.8% probability that Sunderland can defeat Arsenal next Saturday, November 8, at the Stadium of Light.

To the Gunners they give no less than 69.2% probability of winning, while Opta predicts a 17% probability of a tie.

The team of Mikel Arteta has a record of eight victories, one tie, and one defeat. They register 18 goals for and three against.

Sunderland is the second team that concedes the fewest goals this season in the Premier League (eight, alongside Man City and Tottenham), but the Gunners surpass them by far with only three goals let in.

Arsenal is also among the teams that generates the most dangerous chances, with 28 so far. The Cats for now register 17. The prediction of Opta is understandable, but on the pitch anything can happen.

