In a unique and special moment for Sunderland, they continue to make it clear that their arrival in the Premier League is to stay for many years, positioning themselves among the best teams in the league.

After the victory in the Tyne & Wear derby against Newcastle United by 1-0, they showed that their hierarchy and mentality are at another level, and the match was played with a unique intensity.

Once again, they added three points, placing themselves in eighth position in the Premier League with 26 points from 16 matches played. What stands out the most is how strong the team led by Regis Le Bris is when playing at home.

8 Unbeaten Home Matches in the Premier League for Sunderland

After 16 matchdays in the Premier League, the newly promoted team, Sunderland, has been the main revelation of the competition, remaining unbeaten at home this season.

Five wins and three draws for the team led by Regis Le Bris at the Stadium of Light. As indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, this shows that the work done by the coach is focused on competing, while the support from Black Cats fans has played an important role match after match.

The victory against Newcastle showed the mentality the team bring, and despite several years without this derby, it was played with high intensity and ended with Sunderland as the winners.

Now their focus is on achieving the best results and also on finishing this first part of the season unbeaten at home. Their next match will be against Brighton away on December 20.

Their final match of the year will be against Leeds United at home, to continue the unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris has managed the team at a strong mental and physical level, competing against top teams and continually improving to reach European competitions next season.

